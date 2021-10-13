checkAd

Kandy, an AVCtechnologies Company, Launches Unified Communication and Collaboration Solution in the IBM Cloud for Financial Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:40  |  65   |   |   

AVCtechnologies’ Kandy Communications delivers innovative applications, APIs, data and content on IBM’s secure cloud platform

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) (AVCtechnologies), a leading cloud communications and IT service provider, announced today that the Kandy Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions are now available in the IBM Cloud for Financial Services. AVCtechnologies delivers a full suite of cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) capabilities to its cloud customers through its carrier-grade Kandy Business Solutions including Cloud PBX, Smart Office UC Clients, Collaboration, Contact Center, and SIP Trunks. 

The IBM Cloud for Financial Services includes built-in security and compliance controls that help reduce risk and regulatory barriers impeding IT landscape modernization, transformation and innovation. The platform offers a highly secured, purpose-built environment for financial services institutions to transact with their technology partners and FinTechs and addresses compliance throughout the supply chain.

The IBM Cloud for Financial Services empowers AVCtechnologies’ customers and partners to rapidly develop and share innovative applications, APIs, data, and content on a secure cloud platform to address issues of governance, risk, and compliance amidst increasing industry regulation and threats to cybersecurity.

“We designed the IBM Cloud for Financial Services with a control framework to help financial institutions accelerate hybrid cloud adoption and drive revenue growth while addressing their need for a secure and compliant partner ecosystem,” said Brendan Kinkade, Vice President, Technology and Hybrid Cloud Partnerships, IBM. “By collaborating on the IBM Cloud for Financial Services, partners like AVCtechnologies can transact with financial institutions on their journey to modernization.”

For financial services institutions, the biggest hurdles to cloud migration are cyber and regulatory risk, as well as lack of confidence to run mission-critical, data-sensitive workloads in the cloud. IBM helps remove barriers to hybrid cloud adoption by tackling challenges head-on and building an environment that enables modernization while reducing risk throughout the supply chain for financial sector clients.

“Corporate Security Information Officers are often challenged by the lack of transparency in security and compliance controls, as well as operations found in public cloud offerings,” said Chuck Canton, President, Kandy Communications, “Many of today’s banks, financial markets and insurance companies need solutions to help reshape customer experience, digitize operations, reduce risks, gain competitive advantages and unlock revenue opportunities. The combination of the IBM Cloud for Financial Services and our Kandy Business Solutions including Smart Office provides safe and secure unified communications plus the building blocks necessary to embed real-time communications into their business processes and customer engagements.”

For more information about AVCtechnologies Kandy Communications, click here. For more information about IBM Cloud for Financial Services click here.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (“AVCT”; Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. In 2020, American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc., acquired Computex Technology Group and Kandy Communications. For more information, visit https://www.avctechnologies.com

About Kandy

Kandy, an AVCtechnologies Company is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS capabilities. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real-time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit www.kandy.io 

AVCT Contact: info@avctechnologies.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kandy, an AVCtechnologies Company, Launches Unified Communication and Collaboration Solution in the IBM Cloud for Financial Services AVCtechnologies’ Kandy Communications delivers innovative applications, APIs, data and content on IBM’s secure cloud platformATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) (AVCtechnologies), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Chart Industries, Inc. SES Cryogenic Carbon Capture Technology Selected for Funding from the U.S. ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...