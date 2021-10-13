Victory Square Portfolio Company, GameOn Partners with NBA Player-Backed NFT Project Chibi Dinos for First-of-its-Kind Gamification

The partnership entails Chibi Dinos utilizing GameOn’s NFT Prediction Game product to give their 10,000 digital dinos utility in gaming. The deal guarantees GameOn USD$120,000 in revenue with an expected gross profit of 80%. The deal also includes a 50% revenue share of primary and secondary sales of at least one new NFT drop related to the Chibi Dinos NFT Prediction Game.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. ("GameOn") (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) signed a partnership with Chibi Dinos.

“NFT creators need ways to give their digital collectibles utility beyond collecting and trading, and that’s where GameOn adds value with our innovative fan engagement technologies,” said Matt Bailey, GameOn CEO. “Partnering with Chibi Dinos presents a whole new category of customers for GameOn beyond sports, TV and live events rights holders, allowing us to expand our total addressable market. Revenue streams like primary and secondary market NFT sales are uncapped, in perpetuity and therefore particularly lucrative.”

Chibi Dinos are 10,000 NFTs of different chibis—a Japanese slang word describing something short, often a specific type of caricature where characters are drawn in an exaggerated way. Chibi Dinos are dressed in dinosaur suits and in the jersey of 10 basketball teams, all backed by current and former NBA players including Michael Carter-Williams, Kendrick Perkins and R.J. Hampton, serving as team captains.

Chibi Dinos sold out in 18 minutes on minting day on August 20, priced at 0.06 Ethereum (ETH). The collectibles are now available on OpenSea, a peer-to-peer secondary marketplace for NFTs with more than $1 billion in sales to-date.

Launched in July, GameOn’s NFT Predictor, spearheaded by Santiago Jaramillo, former Head of Sports at Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), enables fans of rights holders who partner with GameOn to build up their collection by acquiring NFTs - images, video or audio - by either purchasing via primary drops or a third-party marketplace. From there, they leverage those assets to make predictions about upcoming events and are rewarded with status, recognition, prizes and exclusive NFTs for finishing high on leaderboards. Completed collections of high-value NFTs can then be traded in for real-life rewards including tickets, merchandise and other exclusive offerings.