International Investment Forum (IIF) on October 14, 2021
HANOVER and AUGSBURG, Germany, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a purely digital live event, the International Investment Forum (IIF) offers access to listed companies from the small and mid-cap segments worldwide with no detours. The speakers on October 14, 2021 are executives of listed companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical and aerospace sectors. Small- and mid-cap investors, value investors, portfolio and fund managers, bankers, investment advisors, journalists and media representatives are invited. An overview of the schedule and presenting companies can be found on www.ii-forum.com.
|
Eastern Time
|
Company
|
Industry
|
Market cap in CAD*
|
Ticker(s)
|
04:00am
|
Osino Resources Corp.
|
Gold exploration
|
100M
|
TSXV: OSI | FSE: RSR1
|
04:45am
|
Brainchip Holdings Ltd.
|
Technology
|
596M
|
ASX: BRN | OTCQX: BRCHF
|
05:30am
|
Almonty Industries Inc.
|
Tungsten
|
183M
|
TSX: AII | OTCQX: ALMTF
|
06:30am
|
Clean Logistics SE
|
Hydrogen
|
134M
|
FSE: SD1
|
07:15am
|
Kleos Space SA
|
Wertpapier
