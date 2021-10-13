checkAd

International Investment Forum (IIF) on October 14, 2021

HANOVER and AUGSBURG, Germany, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a purely digital live event, the International Investment Forum (IIF) offers access to listed companies from the small and mid-cap segments worldwide with no detours. The speakers on October 14, 2021 are executives of listed companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical and aerospace sectors. Small- and mid-cap investors, value investors, portfolio and fund managers, bankers, investment advisors, journalists and media representatives are invited. An overview of the schedule and presenting companies can be found on www.ii-forum.com.

 

International Investment Forum (IIF) logo

 

Eastern Time

Company

Industry

Market cap in CAD*

Ticker(s)

04:00am

Osino Resources Corp.

Gold exploration

100M

TSXV: OSI | FSE: RSR1

04:45am

Brainchip Holdings Ltd.

Technology

596M

ASX: BRN | OTCQX: BRCHF

05:30am

Almonty Industries Inc.

Tungsten

183M

TSX: AII | OTCQX: ALMTF

06:30am

Clean Logistics SE

Hydrogen

134M

FSE: SD1

07:15am

Kleos Space SA

Wertpapier


