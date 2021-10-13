checkAd

MADworld gets backed by Animoca Brands to defend artists entering the multiverse

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MADworld, the Multiverse Artist Defender, announced today that it has launched operations with the backing of Animoca Brands as a significant equity shareholder. MADworld closely supports artists and creators who aim to enter the complex world of digital creation, verification, and distribution.

MADworld is reinventing the way creators develop, digitize, and distribute all forms of creative expression. MADworld supports artists and creators who wish to use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to effectively promote and monetize their work. It allows artists and creators to generate NFTs that fuse physical and digital elements, generate NFTs from live or original visual and audio content, and distribute the NFTs through the MADworld platform under the artists' own terms.

The company already supports renowned artists such as Marvel and DC veteran comic illustrators Pat Lee and Dan Fraga to provide exposure to blockchain and crypto industry investors.

Market demand for NFTs has exploded this year, with NFT trade volume in the third quarter of 2021 reaching $10.67 billion, leading more and more creators to seek opportunities to use NFTs to increase exposure. MADworld ensures that creators entering the space are protected.

The MADworld NFT Origination Platform is expected to launch Q4 2021 and is designed to give creators and artists the ability to mint (generate) NFTs from their original content. The platform allows artists to fuse their physical art and collectibles with NFTs through the integration of near-field communication (NFC) technology.

Brands are increasingly adopting NFTs to build their innovation profiles and capitalize on the growth of digital collectables. MADworld supports creators by connecting them with brands that understand the value of building customer engagement within the multiverse through holistic NFT campaigns.

"At MADworld's core are creators and art appreciators. We understand that value for creativity is often misplaced and artists are poorly compensated - we want to correct that," said Robert Tran, CEO of MADworld. "The MADworld NFT Origination Platform will sit at the intersection of creative expression, transaction, and distribution throughout the multiverse, ensuring value is directed to the creators."

