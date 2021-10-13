checkAd

Fifth Third Announces $180 Million Neighborhood Investment Program in Collaboration with Enterprise Community Partners to Accelerate Revitalization of Nine Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 14:50  |  25   |   |   

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, and Enterprise Community Partners today announced the launch of a $180 million neighborhood program to accelerate revitalization in nine key majority-Black communities across seven states that have experienced disinvestment. Over a three-year period, the program will focus on organizations that create cross-sector partnerships to serve the communities within Fifth Third’s retail banking footprint.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005672/en/

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, and Enterprise Community Partners are announcing the launch of a $180 million neighborhood program to accelerate revitalization in nine key majority-Black communities across seven states that have experienced disinvestment. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, and Enterprise Community Partners are announcing the launch of a $180 million neighborhood program to accelerate revitalization in nine key majority-Black communities across seven states that have experienced disinvestment. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This opportunity allows Fifth Third to invest in a unique way by taking a thoughtfully structured approach to solve real-world systemic issues,” said Greg Carmichael, Fifth Third chairman and CEO. “This program goes beyond infusing capital into neighborhoods. We are working to make a significant impact by targeting investments in specific areas, collaborating with communities and their leading organizations and driving change through tangible place-based methods.”

Fifth Third is collaborating with Enterprise Community Partners, a national nonprofit that exists to make a good home possible for the millions of families without one. Together, they managed a criteria-based, invitation-only application process to select nine majority-Black neighborhoods that have seen a sustained period of disinvestment. Enterprise will provide technical assistance to support each neighborhood in developing and implementing a plan tailored to the unique challenges it faces. Enterprise will then assist with assessing the plan’s effectiveness at improving the economic well-being of residents and small locally owned businesses. Among other solutions, the program will include investments in small businesses, homeownership and workforce development to create successful outcomes such as increased employment, economic stability and growth.

Seite 1 von 5
Fifth Third Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fifth Third Announces $180 Million Neighborhood Investment Program in Collaboration with Enterprise Community Partners to Accelerate Revitalization of Nine Communities Fifth Third Bank, National Association, and Enterprise Community Partners today announced the launch of a $180 million neighborhood program to accelerate revitalization in nine key majority-Black communities across seven states that have experienced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
CrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.2125 Students Earn Fifth Third Education Scholarships from the Fifth Third Foundation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Fifth Third Appoints Michele Mullins Climate Risk Officer; Role Reflects Bank’s Commitment to Managing Climate Change Risk
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Fifth Third Express Banking Earns National Bank On Certification; Bank to Support Initiative to Boost Awareness of Bank On Accounts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Common Shares 3 cents, or approximately 11%, to $0.30 per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten