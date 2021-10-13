Fifth Third Announces $180 Million Neighborhood Investment Program in Collaboration with Enterprise Community Partners to Accelerate Revitalization of Nine Communities

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, and Enterprise Community Partners today announced the launch of a $180 million neighborhood program to accelerate revitalization in nine key majority-Black communities across seven states that have experienced disinvestment. Over a three-year period, the program will focus on organizations that create cross-sector partnerships to serve the communities within Fifth Third’s retail banking footprint.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, and Enterprise Community Partners are announcing the launch of a $180 million neighborhood program to accelerate revitalization in nine key majority-Black communities across seven states that have experienced disinvestment. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This opportunity allows Fifth Third to invest in a unique way by taking a thoughtfully structured approach to solve real-world systemic issues,” said Greg Carmichael, Fifth Third chairman and CEO. “This program goes beyond infusing capital into neighborhoods. We are working to make a significant impact by targeting investments in specific areas, collaborating with communities and their leading organizations and driving change through tangible place-based methods.”

Fifth Third is collaborating with Enterprise Community Partners, a national nonprofit that exists to make a good home possible for the millions of families without one. Together, they managed a criteria-based, invitation-only application process to select nine majority-Black neighborhoods that have seen a sustained period of disinvestment. Enterprise will provide technical assistance to support each neighborhood in developing and implementing a plan tailored to the unique challenges it faces. Enterprise will then assist with assessing the plan’s effectiveness at improving the economic well-being of residents and small locally owned businesses. Among other solutions, the program will include investments in small businesses, homeownership and workforce development to create successful outcomes such as increased employment, economic stability and growth.