SJI to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:51  |  13   |   |   

FOLSOM, NJ, October 13, 2021 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael J. Renna, along with key members of the company’s Senior Management team, will host an open conference call and webcast to review the company’s third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. ET. SJI will release these results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, following the market close.

To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or international number provided below and enter the passcode. You may also listen to the call on the SJI website at www.sjindustries.com. The Internet broadcast will be archived for thirty days.

Conference Call Details

November 4, 2021

11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT

Toll-Free: 1-888-347-6081

Toll: 1-412-317-5181

Internet Webcast:

SJI - Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call & Webcast

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.





