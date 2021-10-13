Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says Autor: PLX AI | 13.10.2021, 14:51 | | 26 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 14:51 | (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk's new obesity drug, Wegovy, may reach double blockbuster status already next year, analysts at Danske Bank said in a research note. That is almost double their previous forecast for the drugWegovy sales have taken off from … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk's new obesity drug, Wegovy, may reach double blockbuster status already next year, analysts at Danske Bank said in a research note. That is almost double their previous forecast for the drugWegovy sales have taken off from … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk's new obesity drug, Wegovy, may reach double blockbuster status already next year, analysts at Danske Bank said in a research note.

That is almost double their previous forecast for the drug

Wegovy sales have taken off from the start in the United States, with the company struggling to meet demand

NOTE: Novo said yesterday that it has increased production of Wegovy and is on track to stabilize supply by early next year

Novo faces insulin price cuts in China, but the massive boost from Wegovy should still see the Danish drugmaker post sales growth of 11.9% next year, Danske said

Danske rates Novo buy, with price target DKK 735, which implies 15% upside



Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer