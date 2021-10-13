checkAd

Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says

Autor: PLX AI
13.10.2021, 14:51  |  26   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk's new obesity drug, Wegovy, may reach double blockbuster status already next year, analysts at Danske Bank said in a research note. That is almost double their previous forecast for the drugWegovy sales have taken off from …

  • (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk's new obesity drug, Wegovy, may reach double blockbuster status already next year, analysts at Danske Bank said in a research note.
  • That is almost double their previous forecast for the drug
  • Wegovy sales have taken off from the start in the United States, with the company struggling to meet demand
  • NOTE: Novo said yesterday that it has increased production of Wegovy and is on track to stabilize supply by early next year
  • Novo faces insulin price cuts in China, but the massive boost from Wegovy should still see the Danish drugmaker post sales growth of 11.9% next year, Danske said
  • Danske rates Novo buy, with price target DKK 735, which implies 15% upside


Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk's new obesity drug, Wegovy, may reach double blockbuster status already next year, analysts at Danske Bank said in a research note. That is almost double their previous forecast for the drugWegovy sales have taken off from …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
SAP Q3 Adjusted Operating Profit Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised
LVMH 9-Month Revenue Grows 46% to EUR 44.2 Billion
Balder to Make Mandatory Offer for Entra After Building Stake of 33.67%
ElringKlinger Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus Estimates; Sees Revenue Above Market Growth
NN Group Names van Melick New CFO
HeidelbergCement Falls After BofA Downgrades on Rising Costs
Flyr Signs LOI for 6 New Boeing 737-8 Aircraft
Pexip Drops 14% After Carnegie Downgrades on Risk of Guidance Miss
Assa Abloy Slips as BofA Downgrades on Raw Material Costs
Titel
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
CTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
Vestas Slips as BofA Says Consensus Is Too Optimistic
Hugo Boss Demand Spike Could Be Short-Lived, Bank of America Says
SAP Q3 Adjusted Operating Profit Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised
NN Group Insurance Belgium Unit to Sell Closed Book Portfolio to Athora Belgium
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Novo Nordisk Says Making Steady Progress in Stabilizing Wegovy Supply
PLX AI | Analysen
11.10.21Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
PLX AI | Analysen
11.10.21Börse: Es sieht übel aus - aber nur auf den ersten Blick!
Frank Fischer | Kommentare
10.10.21Novo Nordisk: Teuer, aber überaus stabil – woran liegt das?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.10.21Meine 3 erfolgreichsten Dividendenaktien – meine Lektionen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.09.21Novo Nordisk & Shopify: Top-Aktien, die jetzt vielleicht zu teuer sind?!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.09.21JPMORGAN stuft NOVO NORDISK auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
24.09.21Novo Nordisk vs. Royal Dutch Shell: Der attraktivere Aktienrückkäufer
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
24.09.21Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Jetzt ein „sicherer Hafen“?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
22.09.21Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
PLX AI | Analysen