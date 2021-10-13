Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says
- (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk's new obesity drug, Wegovy, may reach double blockbuster status already next year, analysts at Danske Bank said in a research note.
- That is almost double their previous forecast for the drug
- Wegovy sales have taken off from the start in the United States, with the company struggling to meet demand
- NOTE: Novo said yesterday that it has increased production of Wegovy and is on track to stabilize supply by early next year
- Novo faces insulin price cuts in China, but the massive boost from Wegovy should still see the Danish drugmaker post sales growth of 11.9% next year, Danske said
- Danske rates Novo buy, with price target DKK 735, which implies 15% upside
