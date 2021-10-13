checkAd

Germania Mutual Insurance Selects Guidewire to Deliver More Value to Stakeholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 14:55  |  10   |   |   

Germania Mutual Insurance (Germania Mutual) and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that Germania Mutual has selected Guidewire to deliver an enhanced experience to agents and brokers and increase operational efficiencies.

Germania Mutual selected InsuranceSuite as its new systems for policy administration, underwriting, claims, billing, client data, rating, and reinsurance management, and to offer a seamless, omnichannel digital experience to its agents and brokers. The company also selected DataHub and InfoCenter as its enterprise-wide data management and analytics systems. Germania Mutual plans to deploy all products across all lines of business simultaneously.

“Historically, smaller mutual insurers were not required to directly compete with larger insurers. Today, we need to offer the same technological advantages as those large insurers to ensure we maintain our relationships with our frontline brokers,” said Germania Mutual President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Hill. “We selected Guidewire because it will enable us to provide our agents and brokers with the tools required to provide the best service possible to our policyholders and vendors.”

Germania Mutual Vice President of Operations Tracy Campbell said, “We chose Guidewire because it will ultimately make Germania Mutual stronger for the future and more ready for industry and regulatory changes. This selection enables us to gain from Guidewire’s extensive investment in research and development, quickly train and attract resources, improve agent and broker connectivity, and automate processes to reduce errors and risk. These benefits will serve to enhance the skills of our dedicated workforce, allowing them to offer highly personalized service to our policyholders.”

“We welcome Germania Mutual to the Guidewire customer family,” said Guidewire Chief Sales Officer Frank O’Dowd. “We look forward to helping the company leverage Guidewire and a flexible partner deployment model to continue its mission of providing quality insurance products and superior insurance services within their community.”

The company will be accessing Guidewire in a private cloud through EY Nexus for Insurance. EY Canada Insurance Consulting Leader Neil Pengelly said, “We’re excited to be working with Germania Mutual to help them through this implementation using the EY cloud-based and managed service offering, built around InsuranceSuite – with pre-configured capabilities for the Canadian insurance market, including broker channel features. Transforming core systems can often be a daunting task for small-to-medium insurers, but we’re happy to help them along this journey to transform their systems and enable more accessible, advanced technology while reducing their IT burden.”

About Germania Mutual Insurance

Germania Mutual Insurance Company; is a Property and Casualty Insurer, located in South Western Ontario, Canada and was established in 1878. Writing $30 million in GWP and with a client base of approximately 12,500 policyholders. They are an active member of trade associations; CAMIC, NAMIC and OMIA. Purchasing their reinsurance as an owner member of Farm Mutual Re located in Cambridge, Ontario, CA.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Germania Mutual Insurance Selects Guidewire to Deliver More Value to Stakeholders Germania Mutual Insurance (Germania Mutual) and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that Germania Mutual has selected Guidewire to deliver an enhanced experience to agents and brokers and increase operational efficiencies. Germania …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
CrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21The Earthquake Commission of New Zealand Subscribes to Guidewire Cloud to Simplify Claims IT Operations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21n2uitive’s Recorded Statement Solution Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21James River Group Selects Guidewire to Enable Digital Transformation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21eSentire Leverages Guidewire to Quantify and Reduce Cyber Security Risk
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Guidewire Software im vierten Jahr in Folge als führendes Unternehmen im Gartner Magic Quadrant 2021 für Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe, ausgezeichnet
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Ascot Group Implements Guidewire Cyence for Cyber Insurance Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Guidewire Software Recognised as a Leader for Fourth Consecutive Year in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21InvoiceCloud’s Electronic Payments Apps Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Guidewire Software to Host Virtual Analyst Day on September 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten