Germania Mutual Insurance Selects Guidewire to Deliver More Value to Stakeholders

Germania Mutual selected InsuranceSuite as its new systems for policy administration, underwriting, claims, billing, client data, rating, and reinsurance management, and to offer a seamless, omnichannel digital experience to its agents and brokers. The company also selected DataHub and InfoCenter as its enterprise-wide data management and analytics systems. Germania Mutual plans to deploy all products across all lines of business simultaneously.

Germania Mutual Insurance (Germania Mutual) and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that Germania Mutual has selected Guidewire to deliver an enhanced experience to agents and brokers and increase operational efficiencies.

“Historically, smaller mutual insurers were not required to directly compete with larger insurers. Today, we need to offer the same technological advantages as those large insurers to ensure we maintain our relationships with our frontline brokers,” said Germania Mutual President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Hill. “We selected Guidewire because it will enable us to provide our agents and brokers with the tools required to provide the best service possible to our policyholders and vendors.”

Germania Mutual Vice President of Operations Tracy Campbell said, “We chose Guidewire because it will ultimately make Germania Mutual stronger for the future and more ready for industry and regulatory changes. This selection enables us to gain from Guidewire’s extensive investment in research and development, quickly train and attract resources, improve agent and broker connectivity, and automate processes to reduce errors and risk. These benefits will serve to enhance the skills of our dedicated workforce, allowing them to offer highly personalized service to our policyholders.”

“We welcome Germania Mutual to the Guidewire customer family,” said Guidewire Chief Sales Officer Frank O’Dowd. “We look forward to helping the company leverage Guidewire and a flexible partner deployment model to continue its mission of providing quality insurance products and superior insurance services within their community.”

The company will be accessing Guidewire in a private cloud through EY Nexus for Insurance. EY Canada Insurance Consulting Leader Neil Pengelly said, “We’re excited to be working with Germania Mutual to help them through this implementation using the EY cloud-based and managed service offering, built around InsuranceSuite – with pre-configured capabilities for the Canadian insurance market, including broker channel features. Transforming core systems can often be a daunting task for small-to-medium insurers, but we’re happy to help them along this journey to transform their systems and enable more accessible, advanced technology while reducing their IT burden.”

Germania Mutual Insurance Company; is a Property and Casualty Insurer, located in South Western Ontario, Canada and was established in 1878. Writing $30 million in GWP and with a client base of approximately 12,500 policyholders. They are an active member of trade associations; CAMIC, NAMIC and OMIA. Purchasing their reinsurance as an owner member of Farm Mutual Re located in Cambridge, Ontario, CA.

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

