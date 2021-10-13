checkAd

Legal Practice Management Software Market Size to Reach USD 3532.5 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.7% | Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legal Practice Management Software Market is Segmented by Type (Cloud Based, On Premise), by Application (Law Firms & Attorneys, Courts). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Legal Services Category.

The global Legal Practice Management Software market size is projected to reach USD 3532.5 Million by 2027, from USD 1529.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2027.

Legal practice management software is software designed to manage a law firm's case and client records, billing and bookkeeping, schedules and appointments, deadlines, computer files and to facilitate any compliance requirements such as with document retention policies, courts' electronic filing systems, etc.

Major factors driving the growth of legal practice management software are: 

  • The widespread adoption of cloud-based legal practice management software, as well as easy access to advanced IT infrastructure, are likely to affect the growth of the legal practice management software business.
  • The rise of the legal practice management software industry will be accelerated by the increased penetration of law businesses in emerging economies as well as developed countries.
  • Furthermore, the incorporation of features such as reporting, sharing, contact databases, and appointment scheduling will accelerate the growth of the legal practice management software market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-36M602/global-legal-practice-management-software 

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LEGAL PRACTICE SOFTWARE MANAGEMENT MARKET

The legal practice management software market is expected to increase significantly over the next decade, since critical information and data are easily accessible via the software, and the confidentiality and security of the stored data can be assured through its backup. Furthermore, the legal practice management software market is expected to benefit from the integration of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) with legal practice management software in the near future.

