DGAP-News: Intapp

DealCloud Transforms Real Estate Investment Management with All-in-One Deal and Pipeline Platform



13.10.2021 / 15:02

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, today announced expanded functionality of its DealCloud solution specifically focused on meeting the complex and unique needs of real estate investors. With enhanced visualization of pipeline and properties, map-based property discovery, and streamlined analysis, DealCloud real estate investment software provides the most comprehensive management solution available.