DealCloud Transforms Real Estate Investment Management with All-in-One Deal and Pipeline Platform

DealCloud Transforms Real Estate Investment Management with All-in-One Deal and Pipeline Platform

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, today announced expanded functionality of its DealCloud solution specifically focused on meeting the complex and unique needs of real estate investors. With enhanced visualization of pipeline and properties, map-based property discovery, and streamlined analysis, DealCloud real estate investment software provides the most comprehensive management solution available.

Key enhancements to DealCloud for real estate include:

  • Partnership with Esri - Using map data from this market leading provider, users can now evaluate properties and deals alongside location-based geographic and demographic intelligence within the DealCloud platform. When combined with a client's proprietary data, the customizable dashboard serves as an all-in-one location to find pertinent property information.
  • Card-Based Widget View - Desired information for each property or cluster of properties now appears in a card-based format that helps users visualize and organize properties in the pipeline, tasks for due diligence and execution, results and revenues for investor reporting, and the myriad of interconnected relationships required to source and finalize any deal. Users can now easily organize every property or deal under evaluation by stage or status, and move deals through the process with a simple drag-and-drop interface.
  • Map-Based Discovery - Users can complete a full analysis right from the map without having to access each entry's detail page. New features include a map-pin design and clustering mechanism to facilitate exploration and discovery, updated map pin pop-up windows that provide summary information and an image, filters that narrow properties by entry characteristics, and maps driven by latitude and longitude values to allow deeper exploration of properties and plots of land.
  • AI-Assisted Relationship Intelligence - This tool centralizes and organizes a firm's relationship network and helps firms maintain current relationship information without manual data entry. Given the complex nature of relationships in the real estate market, this technology brings clarity to the matrix of contacts, including brokers, intermediaries, contractors, staffers, and consultants who present opportunities for the firm and bring insight to pre-market deals.

These and other enhancements to the DealCloud solution help real estate investment clients source pipeline opportunities, increase workflow efficiency, and ease diligence and reporting across all property types and professionals in various geographical locations. The solution also features third-party integrations that let users pivot data and aggregate information in different formats through different lenses. In addition to the Esri partnership, databases include FactSet, Pitchbook, Preqin, PrivCo, SourceScrub, Dun & Bradstreet, SPS, and S&P Global Intelligence.

