Skyline Champion Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) ("Skyline Champion"), will release its earnings results for the second quarter fiscal year 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Skyline Champion will hold a conference call to discuss the results the following morning, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Skyline Champion’s website at https://skylinechampion.com. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13723719. The replay will be available until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on November 17, 2021.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs more than 7,700 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

