The New York Times Company to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) today announced that it will issue its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, at approximately 7:00 a.m. E.T. by posting the results on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.nytco.com. At that time, the Company will issue an advisory release over a newswire service to announce that the results have been posted and are available on the Company’s website at investors.nytco.com. The Company’s earnings conference call will be held that morning at 8:00 a.m. E.T.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at investors.nytco.com. Participants can pre-register for the telephone conference at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10160503/edaf2aa7c8, which will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call. Alternatively, to access the call without pre-registration, dial 844-413-3940 (in the U.S.) or 412-858-5208 (international callers).

An archive of the webcast will be available beginning about two hours after the call at investors.nytco.com. An audio replay will be available at 877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) and 412-317-0088 (international callers) beginning approximately two hours after the call until 11:59 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, November 17. The passcode is 10160503.

About The New York Times Company

The New York Times Company is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 8 million subscriptions across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games — The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.

