Graham Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

13.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy/new energy and chemical/petrochemical industries, announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results, strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Wednesday, October 27, 2021
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8560
Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: www.graham-mfg.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Wednesday, November 3, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13723731 or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website at www.graham-mfg.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy/new energy and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Graham and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenics, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as the Company’s responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.

Wertpapier


