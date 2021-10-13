checkAd

New Test Data Confirm Particle Bulb from Know Labs Successfully Inactivates SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN), an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, today announced that new independent test data have confirmed the efficacy of a light bulb produced by its wholly owned subsidiary Particle, Inc., in inactivating multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The data are based on tests performed by Texas Biomedical Research Institute (Texas Biomed).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005140/en/

Test results reported by Texas Biomed demonstrate the Particle bulb’s efficacy in inactivating SARS-CoV-2 and its variants at the energy level equivalent to five feet distance from the light bulb. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Test results reported by Texas Biomed demonstrate the Particle bulb’s efficacy in inactivating SARS-CoV-2 and its variants at the energy level equivalent to five feet distance from the light bulb. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Particle is an everyday light bulb that both illuminates and safely disinfects spaces where it is used, including homes and offices. Earlier this year, Know Labs confirmed that Particle bulbs were effective against the Washington SARS-CoV-2 strain. Multiple tests performed by Texas Biomed demonstrated a 95% reduction in the SARS-CoV-2 virus after 5 hours of exposure to the Particle bulb; a 99% reduction in 6 hours; and a 99.9% reduction in 8 hours. Texas Biomed recently conducted additional tests which confirmed that Particle bulbs were equally efficient against the Alpha and Delta variants.

“Texas Biomed is a world-renowned research institute specializing in infectious diseases. Having Particle bulbs tested by its team is an important step to confirm the bulb’s efficacy,” said Phil Bosua, Know Labs CEO and Particle bulb inventor. “We’ve seen other variants become a growing concern. Particle has the potential to help the world address this pandemic as well as assist with the control of other pathogens and viruses. We are very proud of what the Particle team has accomplished.”

Along with the Texas Biomed test results, the Company has received product and packaging samples from its contract manufacturer in Asia, a final step before commercial production can begin. With these milestones achieved and clear demand and need for a product like Particle, the Company is exploring potential strategic and channel partner opportunities.

“The Particle team has brought this important product very close to market in a short period of time,” Bosua added. “As Know Labs continues to focus on the Bio-RFID technology and the development of our non-invasive blood glucose monitoring devices, we are now actively seeking a partner to move Particle into the marketplace.”

Seite 1 von 3
Know Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Test Data Confirm Particle Bulb from Know Labs Successfully Inactivates SARS-CoV-2 Variants Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN), an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, today announced that new independent test data have confirmed the efficacy of a light bulb produced by its wholly owned subsidiary Particle, Inc., in inactivating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
CrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21New Tests Show Know Labs Bio-RFID Technology Delivers Blood Glucose Readings Comparable to FDA-Cleared Devices
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Know Labs Expands Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Product Portfolio with Introduction of New KnowU Diagnostic Device
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten