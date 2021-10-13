New Test Data Confirm Particle Bulb from Know Labs Successfully Inactivates SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN), an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, today announced that new independent test data have confirmed the efficacy of a light bulb produced by its wholly owned subsidiary Particle, Inc., in inactivating multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The data are based on tests performed by Texas Biomedical Research Institute (Texas Biomed).

Test results reported by Texas Biomed demonstrate the Particle bulb’s efficacy in inactivating SARS-CoV-2 and its variants at the energy level equivalent to five feet distance from the light bulb. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Particle is an everyday light bulb that both illuminates and safely disinfects spaces where it is used, including homes and offices. Earlier this year, Know Labs confirmed that Particle bulbs were effective against the Washington SARS-CoV-2 strain. Multiple tests performed by Texas Biomed demonstrated a 95% reduction in the SARS-CoV-2 virus after 5 hours of exposure to the Particle bulb; a 99% reduction in 6 hours; and a 99.9% reduction in 8 hours. Texas Biomed recently conducted additional tests which confirmed that Particle bulbs were equally efficient against the Alpha and Delta variants.

“Texas Biomed is a world-renowned research institute specializing in infectious diseases. Having Particle bulbs tested by its team is an important step to confirm the bulb’s efficacy,” said Phil Bosua, Know Labs CEO and Particle bulb inventor. “We’ve seen other variants become a growing concern. Particle has the potential to help the world address this pandemic as well as assist with the control of other pathogens and viruses. We are very proud of what the Particle team has accomplished.”

Along with the Texas Biomed test results, the Company has received product and packaging samples from its contract manufacturer in Asia, a final step before commercial production can begin. With these milestones achieved and clear demand and need for a product like Particle, the Company is exploring potential strategic and channel partner opportunities.

“The Particle team has brought this important product very close to market in a short period of time,” Bosua added. “As Know Labs continues to focus on the Bio-RFID technology and the development of our non-invasive blood glucose monitoring devices, we are now actively seeking a partner to move Particle into the marketplace.”