Emerson Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will report its fourth quarter and full year results prior to market open on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Emerson senior management will discuss the results during an investor conference call that same day, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, 8 a.m. Central Time.

All interested parties may listen to the live conference call and view presentation slides, which will be posted in advance of the call, by going to the Investors area of Emerson’s website at www.Emerson.com/en-us/investors and completing a brief registration form. A replay of the conference call will be available for three months following the webcast at the same location on the Emerson website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Wertpapier


