Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $4.6 Million in Orders from the U.S. Army for Mobile Satellite Equipment

October 13, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its first quarter of fiscal 2022, it was awarded $4.6 million of funding from the U.S. Army to provide ongoing system refurbishments, sustainment services and baseband equipment. This most recent order continues its sustainment of the U.S. Army’s family of ground satellite terminals including providing spare parts, repairs, upgrades, refurbishments, logistics and engineering services, and training.

“We are pleased to continue our support to the warfighters by ensuring that our U.S. Army customer has access to reliable advanced communications equipment,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.