Humankind Investments ETF (HKND) Reaches $100 Million Milestone

Humankind works to bring an authentic and systematic approach to sustainable investing and incorporates a wider scope of issues in its analysis than is typically reflected in traditional financial measurement. Furthermore, the firm’s quantitative assessment of human impact in terms of dollars and cents makes each issue incorporated in its analysis, from air pollution to use of breastfeeding substitutes, more easily comparable than existing models.

Humankind Investments , a quantitatively driven asset manager specializing in socially responsible investments, announced today that its first exchange traded fund (ETF), the Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSE Arca: HKND), has reached approximately $100 million in assets under management. HKND, launched in February 2021, provides investors broad exposure to US equities with a focus on companies that contribute the greatest value to humanity, as measured by Humankind’s proprietary index. It is the first Registered Investment Company to file with the SEC as a benefit corporation.

“We are proud to have reached this $100m milestone within months of launch and amid the coronavirus pandemic, a testament to both growing investor interest in the sustainable ETF landscape and our unique index methodology,” said James Katz, Founder and CEO of Humankind Investments. “Our fresh, quantitative approach to measuring human impact seems to be resonating with investors looking for a differentiated model within a sustainable fund landscape that’s often inauthentic and a mild repackaging of mainstream products.”

The firm’s proprietary Humankind US Equity Index tracks the top 1,000 US companies that promote healthier, safer, more equitable and longer lives. The Index’s ranking is based on a quantitative analysis of each company’s positive and negative contributions to society, as measured by its impact on investors, consumers, employees and citizens - defined as its “Humankind Value.” This pioneering concept is captured by a single dollar figure that is meant to represent a company’s true social and economic value to humanity.

The firm’s Index scoring methodology draws on a combination of nationally recognized third-party data providers, as well as academic research, government data and NGO data to evaluate a universe of domestic US companies. Those that gain inclusion within the Index are weighted based on their Humankind Value, subject to liquidity and diversification constraints.