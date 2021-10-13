checkAd

Personalis Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of Robert Bruce, Vice President of Reimbursement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021   

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced the appointment of Robert Bruce to the newly created position of Vice President of Reimbursement.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bob and his impressive public and private payer reimbursement strategy skill set to the Personalis team,” said John West, Chief Executive Officer. “He brings over 25 years of experience in all aspects of reimbursement execution within clinical molecular diagnostic testing, including offerings for Molecular Residual Disease assessment and monitoring.”

Mr. Bruce joins Personalis from Clinical Genomics, where he served as VP Reimbursement and Interim Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Clinical Genomics, Mr. Bruce provided reimbursement and financial consulting services to a range of private and public companies after serving in senior management roles with Enterix and Binax. Mr. Bruce holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in East Asian Studies from Princeton University and an MBA degree from the School of Management at Yale University.

“Personalis’ growth into clinical laboratory testing will offer providers new and innovative options to better understand the molecular basis of their cancer patients’ disease,” said Mr. Bruce. “I look forward to leading this effort and working collaboratively with the clinical and payer communities to provide patients with access to the industry-leading molecular diagnostic tests developed by my new Personalis colleagues.”

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics for enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis NeXT PlatformTM is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. In population sequencing, Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. To enable cancer and population sequencing, the Personalis Clinical Laboratory was built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale, and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the Personalis NeXT Platform, the company’s business opportunities, leadership or growth, market acceptance or potential reimbursement for the company’s tests, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

