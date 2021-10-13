New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial expand groundbreaking business and marketing program for Black entrepreneurs

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ) announce the expansion of their groundbreaking Buy Black business program to support and amplify business opportunities for Black entrepreneurs; and, in a National Hockey League and sports industry first, Prudential Financial will donate its premier brand placement on the Devils helmet to a Black-owned, New Jersey-based business for 13 select games, creating unprecedented business and marketing exposure.

Susan Somersille Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer, Prudential Financial (Photo: Business Wire)

The Devils Buy Black Program Presented by Prudential Financial will identify Black-owned businesses in New Jersey and provide marketing and business consultation, advertising exposure, financial wellness counseling with a Prudential Financial advisor, local networking opportunities and more. Interested companies can submit applications for the 2021-22 season between Oct. 13 and 29 at devils.nhl.com/buyblack. The selected company will be named mid-November and will be seen on helmets starting Dec. 8.

“With hometown sports fans and the world watching, we’re proud to spotlight Black entrepreneurs on and off the ice. In partnership with the New Jersey Devils, we’re providing businesses with support, visibility and financial guidance to help them grow, thrive and win,” said Susan Somersille Johnson, Prudential Financial’s chief marketing officer.

For the second year, Prudential Financial will donate 200 helmets to Black youth ice hockey programs in New Jersey.

“This partnership with Prudential Financial is about amplifying the power of sports and live entertainment to drive meaningful change in our community,” said New Jersey Devils President Jake Reynolds. “Among the elements that makes this partnership so impactful is the aligned values that our organizations share. That Prudential Financial would donate the most powerful brand and marketing placement opportunity in professional sports to a Black-owned business, should truly be an inspiration to mindful brands and professional sports leagues and teams across the globe.”

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial became the first team in NHL history to announce a helmet brand partnership on Dec. 22, 2020.

About Prudential Financial:

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About The New Jersey Devils:

The New Jersey Devils are part of the 31-team National Hockey League, with teams throughout the United States and Canada. Established in 1982, they are entering their 37th season in the Garden State. During that time, the team has won three Stanley Cup Championships: 1995, 2000 and 2003. Follow the Devils at NewJerseyDevils.com, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The New Jersey Devils organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

1053441-00001-00

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005647/en/