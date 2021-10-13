Dynatrace named a Leader in cloud-native observability in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens – Container Services & Solutions Report

“Dynatrace’s comprehensive approach to observability makes it a clear leader for organizations seeking to understand and improve their cloud-native applications,” said Blair Hanley Frank, principal analyst, ISG Research, and co-author of the report. “More importantly, its causal AI and extensive automation capabilities are robust enough to help enterprises with large application estates interpret the avalanche of data generated by Kubernetes clusters running at scale. With its impressive full-stack observability and continuing strides in AI, Dynatrace is a leader in this space by some distance.”

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced it has been named a Leader in cloud-native observability in the ISG 2021 Provider Lens –Container Services & Solutions reports for the US and Europe. The analysis from ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, focuses on software vendors that provide dedicated solutions for observability of applications and microservices in dynamic, containerized environments. ISG analysts positioned Dynatrace highest for both portfolio attractiveness and competitive strength. A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

The report highlights Dynatrace’s strengths, including its unified Software Intelligence Platform, with deep and wide observability and advanced AIOps capabilities that go beyond the inferences generated by black-box machine learning to get to the explainable and precise root cause of issues and drive automation across the software development lifecycle. In addition, the report cites the Dynatrace platform’s extensible architecture and support for a broad technology ecosystem, including more than 590 integrations, technologies, and extensions, as well as the company’s expanding presence in the public sector.

“Modern, cloud-native architectures have become the standard for digital transformation,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management, Dynatrace. “The dynamic nature of these environments, along with the massive amount of data they generate, results in increased complexity. Deep and wide observability spanning full-stack environments, combined with causal AIOps, is a requirement to empower SRE, DevOps, and development teams to act more proactively and get back to the job of driving innovation. We’re pleased to partner with industry analysts who see the importance of these innovations, and we are honored to again be recognized as the leader in the ISG Provider Lens Cloud–Native Observability Solutions Quadrant.”

