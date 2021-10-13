Noodles & Company to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Dave Boennighausen, Chief Executive Officer, and Carl Lukach, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A press release with third quarter 2021 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 303-1298 or for international callers by dialing (253) 237-1032. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers by dialing (404) 537-3406; the passcode is 1154048. The replay will be available until Wednesday, November 3, 2021.