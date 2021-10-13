checkAd

Noodles & Company to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Dave Boennighausen, Chief Executive Officer, and Carl Lukach, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A press release with third quarter 2021 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 303-1298 or for international callers by dialing (253) 237-1032. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers by dialing (404) 537-3406; the passcode is 1154048. The replay will be available until Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at investor.noodles.com under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Noodles & Company
Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, from noodles and flavors that you know and love, to new ones you’re about to discover for the first time. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to good-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of approximately 450 restaurants and over 8,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
investorrelations@noodles.com

Media
Danielle Moore
press@noodles.com

Source: Noodles & Company





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Noodles & Company to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021 BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Dave …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Chart Industries, Inc. SES Cryogenic Carbon Capture Technology Selected for Funding from the U.S. ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...