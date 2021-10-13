AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Delivers Incredible High-Refresh Rate 1080p Gaming

– Up to 1.3X better performance-per-watt than the competition in select titles at 1080p max settings –

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card leverages breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 architecture, the only gaming architecture that spans from desktop PCs, laptops and consoles to mobile devices and automotive infotainment systems. Offering 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, AMD Smart Access Memory technology and support for the Microsoft Windows 11 operating system, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is designed to bring next-generation desktop-level experiences to PC gamers. It also supports the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution open-source spatial upscaling solution, which is designed to increase framerates in select titles while delivering high-resolution gaming experiences.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is designed with the needs of future-ready, high-performance 1080p gamers in mind. Capable of driving 100+ FPS in top AAA titles1, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card also offers up to 1.3X better performance-per-watt than the competition in select titles in 1080p at max settings2.

“The latest generation of games deliver massive leaps in life-like visuals that are driving more graphics performance to meet the demand for the best possible 1080p gaming experiences,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “To meet this demand, we’ve designed the Radeon RX 6600 to make these new breathtaking experiences available to more PC gamers, providing the performance of an enthusiast-class powerhouse in a midrange solution.”

Next-Generation High-Performance 1080p Gaming

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card offers an ideal blend of performance and image quality for exceptional gaming experiences and is an ideal choice for gamers seeking display-maxing framerates and crisp visual fidelity at 1080p in today’s most demanding titles. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card takes full advantage of numerous advanced features, including: