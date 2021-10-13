Nabati Foods Plant-Based Liquid Eggs Now at Sobeys and IGA Across Quebec

Sobeys is recognized as the second-largest grocer in Canada with more than 1,500 stores nationwide.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. ( CSE: MEAL ) (FSE:7UW) (“ Nabati Foods ” or the “ Company ”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is announcing that Nabati Plant Eggz are now available at nearly 300 Sobeys and IGA grocery stores across Quebec.

“Sobeys is a leading grocery brand in Canada and is a family-founded and operated business just like Nabati Foods,” Nabati Foods CEO Ahmad Yehya said. “We are on a mission to lead the evolution of food with our growing portfolio of food products. We are extremely proud of Nabati Plant Eggz and the fact that we have created a soy-free, gluten-free, plant-based liquid egg option that delivers the same experience as conventional chicken eggs.”

Nabati Plant Eggz is the first plant-based liquid egg product made by a Canadian company. It is sold in 355ml bottles and made from healthy ingredients including lupin and pea protein. Each serving is comparable with traditional eggs nutritionally, with 100 calories per serving and six grams of protein, two grams of fiber, and no cholesterol. The product is also high in vitamin a, vitamin e, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin b12, and pantothenic acid and can be cooked the same way that conventional eggs are cooked, in a variety of dishes including quiches, scrambled eggs, and other favorites.

Founded in Edmonton, Nabati Foods has distinct offerings in dessert, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meat products. ​​All Nabati Foods products are made in Canada and are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.

“It is such an honor to be able to play this exciting role in the evolution of food, and to now, with Sobeys and IGA, bring this new product to more of our customers in Quebec,” Mr. Yehya said. “After launching the product across Canada in July, the feedback from our customers has been incredibly positive. We are so excited to be able to give the classic breakfast experience back to those who are cutting out animal products or other products with soy, gluten, and other allergens.”

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati Foods products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through ecommerce, grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/