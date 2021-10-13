checkAd

EnWave Announces Market Entry into India with LD Food, Signs Technology and Evaluation License Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement (the “Agreement”) with M/S Lalsai Dehy Foods (“LD Food”) to evaluate the potential commercial use of the Company’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) dehydration technology on a variety of vegetable, herbs, spices and dairy based products in India.

During the term of the Agreement, LD Food will rent a 10kW REV machine for intensive product development at its processing facility in Mahuva, Gujarat – an agricultural hub for onion production in India. If commercially viable ingredient and snack products are developed under the Agreement, LD Food will look to purchase REV machinery to commence commercial production at its BRC Global Standard, Gujarat facility.

The company currently has large-scale air-drying infrastructure installed for its existing product portfolio that includes a variety of onion, garlic, carrots and spice ingredient products. Utilizing REV technology, LD Food is looking to develop unique commercial scale prototypes and expand its product offering for domestic and international markets.

The expansion of EnWave’s global REV technology footprint into India further proves the significant value proposition for food producers seeking to launch new and innovative premium ingredient and snack food applications. EnWave has developed a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in numerous international markets and has licensed REV technology to more than forty-five companies in twenty-one countries worldwide.

About LD Food

LD Food is a BRC & FSSC 22000 certified Gujarat based food preservation organization, processing and preserving food especially vegetables through air dried technology. The organization currently majorly operates in the B2B space in domestic and export markets with an impressive clientele spread across categories like seasoning, food service, ready to eat, ready to cook, ready to heat, frozen, blended spices, retail brands and more. Indian or Non-Indian cuisine, LD Food produces safe and quality food ingredients that are used in almost all meal types – be it breakfast, brunch, main meal or snack.

