CohBar Announces CB4211 Phase 1a/1b Results Selected for Late Breaker Presentation at The Liver Meeting 2021

The presentation will discuss further details from the Phase 1a/1b clinical study of CB4211 in obese subjects with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In August 2021, the company announced positive topline data from the trial, including statistically significant reductions in ALT, AST and glucose compared to placebo after 4 weeks of treatment with CB4211. CB4211 is under development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The poster will be presented by Dr. Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc, Professor of Medicine, Director, NAFLD Research Center, and Director of Hepatology, University of California at San Diego.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced that data from its CB4211 Phase 1a/1b clinical study have been selected for presentation during the late-breaking poster session at The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Annual Meeting (The Liver Meeting 2021). This event will be held virtually on November 12 – 15, 2021.

Presentation Information

Publication Number: LP5

Session: Late-Breaking Abstract Posters

Title: CB4211, a Novel Analog of MOTS-c, Improves Markers of Liver Injury and Metabolism in Obese Subjects with Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: A Multicenter, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study.

Abstracts will be available on the AASLD website on November 1st, 2021. Details of the late-breaking abstracts will be presented in November and published in the December issue of Hepatology. CohBar’s poster presentation from The Liver Meeting 2021 will be available on the company’s website following its disclosure at the meeting. The Liver Meeting is the premiere event for research on new therapeutics for NASH and bringing together clinicians, associates, and scientists from around the world to exchange information on the latest research, discuss new developments in liver treatment and transplantation, and network with leading experts in the field of hepatology.

About CB4211

CB4211, discovered by CohBar scientists, is a first-in-class mitochondria based therapeutic (MBT) under development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. CB4211 recently demonstrated positive effects on reducing biomarkers of liver injury and improving metabolic homeostasis in a Phase 1a/1b clinical study in obese subjects with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). CB4211 is a novel and improved analog of MOTS-c, a naturally occurring mitochondrial derived peptide (MDP). MOTS-c was discovered in 2012 by CohBar founder Dr. Pinchas Cohen and his academic collaborators and has been shown to play a significant role in the regulation of metabolism in animal models. NASH has been estimated to affect as many as 30 million adults in the U.S., and there is currently no approved treatment for the disease.