checkAd

CohBar Announces CB4211 Phase 1a/1b Results Selected for Late Breaker Presentation at The Liver Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced that data from its CB4211 Phase 1a/1b clinical study have been selected for presentation during the late-breaking poster session at The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Annual Meeting (The Liver Meeting 2021). This event will be held virtually on November 12 – 15, 2021.

The presentation will discuss further details from the Phase 1a/1b clinical study of CB4211 in obese subjects with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In August 2021, the company announced positive topline data from the trial, including statistically significant reductions in ALT, AST and glucose compared to placebo after 4 weeks of treatment with CB4211. CB4211 is under development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The poster will be presented by Dr. Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc, Professor of Medicine, Director, NAFLD Research Center, and Director of Hepatology, University of California at San Diego.

Presentation Information
Publication Number: LP5
Session: Late-Breaking Abstract Posters
Title: CB4211, a Novel Analog of MOTS-c, Improves Markers of Liver Injury and Metabolism in Obese Subjects with Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: A Multicenter, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study.

Abstracts will be available on the AASLD website on November 1st, 2021. Details of the late-breaking abstracts will be presented in November and published in the December issue of Hepatology. CohBar’s poster presentation from The Liver Meeting 2021 will be available on the company’s website following its disclosure at the meeting. The Liver Meeting is the premiere event for research on new therapeutics for NASH and bringing together clinicians, associates, and scientists from around the world to exchange information on the latest research, discuss new developments in liver treatment and transplantation, and network with leading experts in the field of hepatology.

About CB4211

CB4211, discovered by CohBar scientists, is a first-in-class mitochondria based therapeutic (MBT) under development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. CB4211 recently demonstrated positive effects on reducing biomarkers of liver injury and improving metabolic homeostasis in a Phase 1a/1b clinical study in obese subjects with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). CB4211 is a novel and improved analog of MOTS-c, a naturally occurring mitochondrial derived peptide (MDP). MOTS-c was discovered in 2012 by CohBar founder Dr. Pinchas Cohen and his academic collaborators and has been shown to play a significant role in the regulation of metabolism in animal models. NASH has been estimated to affect as many as 30 million adults in the U.S., and there is currently no approved treatment for the disease.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CohBar Announces CB4211 Phase 1a/1b Results Selected for Late Breaker Presentation at The Liver Meeting 2021 MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced that data …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Chart Industries, Inc. SES Cryogenic Carbon Capture Technology Selected for Funding from the U.S. ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...