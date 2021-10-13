FDA Authorizes Sorrento Phase 2 Trial of Epidural Resiniferatoxin for the Orphan Indication of Control of Intractable Cancer Pain

Phase 2 trial of resiniferatoxin (RTX) to proceed following clearance from FDA.

The decision is supported by the Phase 1 data confirming RTX safety for epidural administration without dose limiting toxicity at any doses tested up to 30 ug.

Safety and initial pain relief observed in patients with advanced cancer support RTX as a good candidate for long-term control of refractory cancer pain in a broad spectrum of patients.

RTX is a drug that very specifically targets cells carrying the TRPV1 “heat and pain” receptors (the discovery of which led to the 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine). By modulating pain signaling, RTX has the potential to reduce or completely eliminate pain and the need for high dose opioids in advanced cancer patients.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, "Sorrento") announced that the company has received FDA clearance to proceed with a global Phase 2 clinical study of resiniferatoxin (RTX), entitled “A Multicenter, Phase 2 Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Epidural Resiniferatoxin for the Treatment of Intractable Pain Associated with Advanced Cancer”. The Phase 2 trial, a multi-center, double blind, controlled study will assess the “efficacy and safety of several RTX doses vs. placebo controls to manage intractable pain in up to 120 patients with advanced cancer” (NCT05067257). Three RTX dose groups (15, 20 and 25 mcg) will be evaluated against both a vehicle control group and a concurrent control group over a year of follow up. The primary objective of the study is to identify the recommended Phase 3 dose for later studies.

The decisions related to this indication follow the analysis of the significant observations from the Phase 1b trial results (NCT03226574). The Phase 1 was an ascending dose safety study in 17 patients to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of epidural administration of resiniferatoxin for the treatment of intractable pain due to cancer. RTX was generally well tolerated after epidural administration at doses up to 30 mcg with the most common adverse event of “procedural pain” experienced by just over half of subjects (52.9%) and all of these events were considered at most moderate severity and lasted only a few hours. Pharmacokinetic sampling showed no measurable systemic RTX levels in nearly all subjects. Preliminary efficacy showed promising long-standing benefit in pain reduction.