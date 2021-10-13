checkAd

Newsweek Names Renasant Best Big Bank in Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant is pleased to announce that it has been named Best Big Bank in Mississippi by Newsweek in America's Best Banks 2022. Newsweek partnered with LendingTree, the online marketplace and comparison site for financial services, for their annual Best Banks rankings. They assessed thousands of FDIC-insured banks and credit unions, and the savings and checking accounts they offer, based on more than 50 different factors to land on best-in-class options in 26 different categories. The list can currently be viewed here.

"At Renasant, building relationships with our customers and communities by seeking to understand their needs and then meet them is embedded in our mission, vision, values and core behaviors," said Renasant President and CEO, Mitch Waycaster. "This recognition by Newsweek is a reflection of our tremendously talented team at Renasant, and we look forward to continuing to be the financial service advisor and provider of choice in Mississippi and every community we serve."

"Renasant Bank has been in Mississippi since 1904. We have an incredible team of people throughout the state who truly understand our customers and their financial needs," said Scott Cochran, Chief Core Banking Officer. "Renasant is unique because we have the product offerings and resources of a regional bank, but also have the culture and commitment to deliver our products and services consistent with our community bank competitors. We look forward to continuing to meet and exceed Mississippi customers’ needs and expectations."

Renasant was also recently named one of the top banks in Mississippi on Forbes' 2021 list of America's "Best-In-State" Banks, and was featured on Forbes' 2021 World's Best Banks list.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation, a 117-year-old financial services institution, is the parent of Renasant Bank. Renasant has assets of approximately $16 billion and operates 199 banking, mortgage, financial services and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

For more information please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at https://investors.renasant.com/. 

