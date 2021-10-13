Newsweek Names Renasant Best Big Bank in Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant is pleased to announce that it has been named Best Big Bank in Mississippi by Newsweek in America's Best Banks 2022. Newsweek partnered with LendingTree, the online marketplace and comparison site for financial services, for their annual Best Banks rankings. They assessed thousands of FDIC-insured banks and credit unions, and the savings and checking accounts they offer, based on more than 50 different factors to land on best-in-class options in 26 different categories. The list can currently be viewed here.



"At Renasant, building relationships with our customers and communities by seeking to understand their needs and then meet them is embedded in our mission, vision, values and core behaviors," said Renasant President and CEO, Mitch Waycaster. "This recognition by Newsweek is a reflection of our tremendously talented team at Renasant, and we look forward to continuing to be the financial service advisor and provider of choice in Mississippi and every community we serve."