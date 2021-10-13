San Diego MTS orders 12 NFI zero-emission, electric, articulated transit buses

The electric bus order follows the 2020 order of 26 Xcelsior CNG sixty-foot transit buses, and is supported by Federal Transit Administration (“FTA”) funds. MTS operates 95 bus routes and three light rail lines across 10 cities and unincorporated areas of San Diego County. MTS launched the region’s first zero emissions bus pilot program in 2019, and last year set a plan in motion to convert its entire bus fleet to zero emission by 2040.

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF ) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in mass mobility solutions, today announced that the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (“MTS”) has awarded NFI subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”) a contract for 12 battery-electric, sixty-foot articulated Xcelsior CHARGE NG heavy-duty transit buses (24 equivalent units or “EUs”). This award was added to backlog as part of NFI's second quarter 2021 financial results.

“In the past 30 years, NFI has delivered over 600 buses to MTS. It was one of the first transit agencies in the U.S. to move to a compressed natural gas bus fleet, and is a pioneer in sustainable mobility,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “We are pleased to continue supporting MTS as it drives towards California’s Innovative Clean Transit goal of a 100% zero-emission fleet by 2040.”

“Our zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG is equipped with advanced modular battery packaging, long-range batteries, and an innovative lightweight traction drive system,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach. “With these high-performing technologies onboard, the new buses can meet rigorous operational demands of the MTS fleet, while delivering smooth, quiet, and emission-free transportation to San Diego County.”

New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric buses provide up to 525kWh of power and 250 miles of range on a single charge. For more information, visit newflyer.com/ng.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 40 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.