HealthEquity Releases 15th Edition of HSA Guidebook to Commemorate HSA Awareness Day

Free, educational resource newly updated for open enrollment

DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) is releasing the 15th edition of The Complete HSA Guidebook, as part of its ongoing efforts to educate benefits professionals and individuals on the many benefits of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs).

First published in 2004, The Complete HSA Guidebook is written by HealthEquity founder Dr. Steve Neeleman, with key contributions from Hazel Witte, J.D., and the late Sophie Korczyk, Ph.D. The updated edition includes new sections to reflect the latest HSA information for today’s workforce in an easy-to-read, sequential format so readers can quickly find the material most relevant to their specific situation. Reorganized chapters enhance the flow from the basics to more advanced information and new chapter introductions and end-of-chapter summaries provide quick, on-the-go information.

The release comes as the number of HSAs continues to grow, with over 30 million accounts and $82.2 billion in assets, according to the 2020 Year-End Devenir HSA Research Report. By the end of 2023, Devenir projects 36 million HSAs with over $127 billion in assets.

“Building health savings is more important than ever. During a time of heightened concern with the health of our families, communities, and nation, HSAs are a crucial tool to ensuring everyone can access the care they need,” Neeleman said. “I am pleased to offer the latest edition of The Complete HSA Guidebook as a free resource for both employers and individuals in understanding and using this important savings tool on HSA Awareness Day.”

The Complete HSA Guidebook is available at HSAGuidebook.com

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity administers health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer directed benefits for more than 13 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Media Contact

Amy Cerny
acerny@healthequity.com
801-508-3237





