Sensirion Media Release: Adding ultra-high accuracy versions to the SHT4x humidity and temperature sensor

Sensirion Media Release: Adding ultra-high accuracy versions to the SHT4x humidity and temperature sensor

13.10.2021


Media Release
13. Oktober 2021, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Adding ultra-high accuracy versions to the SHT4x humidity and temperature sensor

Sensirion, the expert in environmental sensing, is launching two new versions of its fourth-generation humidity sensors. The SHT41 and SHT45 offer further improved humidity and temperature accuracy specifications, setting the new market and technology standard. The SHT41 is now available worldwide through Sensirion's distribution network; the SHT45 will follow in Q1/2022. Despite the current shortage of semiconductors, Sensirion is proud to offer extremely compelling lead times.

In line with Sensirion's industry-proven humidity and temperature sensors, the SHT4x series offers unmatched price-performance ratio. Tape and reel packaging, combined with its suitability for standard SMD assembly processes, make the SHT4x series ideal for high-volume applications.

The ultra-high accuracy versions SHT41 and SHT45 feature typical accuracies that have been honed down to ∆RH = ± 1% RH and ∆T = ± 0.1 C, setting the new market standard across all industries. Like the SHT40, the sensors build on a brand-new and optimized CMOSens(R) chip that offers ultra-low power consumption. Sensirion's CMOSens(R) Technology provides a complete sensor system on a single chip, with a fully calibrated digital I2C fast mode plus interface. The sensors cover operating ranges from 0 to 100% RH and from -40 C to +125 C. With the extended supply voltage range from 1.08 V to 3.6 V and 400 nA average current, the SHT4x is perfectly suited to mobile and battery-driven applications. The exceptionally small size delivered in a robust DFN housing enables integration into challenging designs while meeting the highest reliability demands, as demonstrated by the JEDEC JESD47 qualification.

