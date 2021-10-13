checkAd

New Relic Launches Industry's Largest Open Source Ecosystem of Quickstarts and Partner Integrations to Help Every Engineer Embrace Observability in Minutes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today launched New Relic Instant Observability (I/O), an open source ecosystem of quickstarts to empower all software engineers to instrument, dashboard and alert their entire technology stack in minutes. As part of New Relic’s commitment to make observability an open, data-driven and daily practice for every engineer, New Relic I/O offers end-to-end integrations with 400+ cloud services, open source tools and enterprise technologies, contributed and maintained by the community. The launch features contributions from partners such as Cribl, Fastly, Gigamon, Kentik, Lacework and Trend Micro to bring the power of the world’s leading technologies to engineers everywhere, no matter the technology or use case. New Relic I/O is available as part of New Relic’s generous free pricing tier, so every engineer can get started without talking to sales or providing a credit card.

According to New Relic’s 2021 Observability Forecast, while most engineers and developers are familiar with observability, there’s a huge gap in adopting the practice: only 26% of respondents have a mature observability practice, and the most commonly cited barriers to observability success are lack of resources (38%) and skill gaps (29%). New Relic I/O addresses this gap by introducing an ever-expanding, open ecosystem of knowledge-focused resources that codifies the collective experience of the world’s observability experts and practitioners to help engineers around the world unlock the power of their data faster.

Continuing New Relic’s Commitment to “Open” Observability

Today’s news reinforces New Relic’s commitment to making observability a daily best practice for every engineer by continuing their investment into the global open source community. In the last 12 months, New Relic open sourced 10+ years of agents R&D, standardized on OpenTelemetry, and contributed Pixie to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). New Relic I/O is the continuation of this strategy to dramatically reduce the barrier for engineers to embrace observability to plan, build, deploy and run the great software that underpins flawless digital experiences for their customers, employees, partners and suppliers.

Seite 1 von 6


New Relic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Relic Launches Industry's Largest Open Source Ecosystem of Quickstarts and Partner Integrations to Help Every Engineer Embrace Observability in Minutes New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today launched New Relic Instant Observability (I/O), an open source ecosystem of quickstarts to empower all software engineers to instrument, dashboard and alert their entire technology stack in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
CrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21New Relic Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten