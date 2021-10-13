New Relic Launches Industry's Largest Open Source Ecosystem of Quickstarts and Partner Integrations to Help Every Engineer Embrace Observability in Minutes

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today launched New Relic Instant Observability (I/O), an open source ecosystem of quickstarts to empower all software engineers to instrument, dashboard and alert their entire technology stack in minutes. As part of New Relic’s commitment to make observability an open, data-driven and daily practice for every engineer, New Relic I/O offers end-to-end integrations with 400+ cloud services, open source tools and enterprise technologies, contributed and maintained by the community. The launch features contributions from partners such as Cribl, Fastly, Gigamon, Kentik, Lacework and Trend Micro to bring the power of the world’s leading technologies to engineers everywhere, no matter the technology or use case. New Relic I/O is available as part of New Relic’s generous free pricing tier, so every engineer can get started without talking to sales or providing a credit card.

According to New Relic’s 2021 Observability Forecast, while most engineers and developers are familiar with observability, there’s a huge gap in adopting the practice: only 26% of respondents have a mature observability practice, and the most commonly cited barriers to observability success are lack of resources (38%) and skill gaps (29%). New Relic I/O addresses this gap by introducing an ever-expanding, open ecosystem of knowledge-focused resources that codifies the collective experience of the world’s observability experts and practitioners to help engineers around the world unlock the power of their data faster.

Continuing New Relic’s Commitment to “Open” Observability

Today’s news reinforces New Relic’s commitment to making observability a daily best practice for every engineer by continuing their investment into the global open source community. In the last 12 months, New Relic open sourced 10+ years of agents R&D, standardized on OpenTelemetry, and contributed Pixie to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). New Relic I/O is the continuation of this strategy to dramatically reduce the barrier for engineers to embrace observability to plan, build, deploy and run the great software that underpins flawless digital experiences for their customers, employees, partners and suppliers.