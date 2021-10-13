ImmunityBio Completes Enrollment in Phase 2 Study of Nant Cancer Vaccine for 3rd Line or Greater Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients—90% of Patients Have Exceeded Historical Survival Rates to Date

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced it has fully accrued the initial planned number of participants in Cohort C (third-line or greater) of its Phase 2 trial studying a combination immunotherapy (Nant Cancer Vaccine) in advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer. The majority of participants in the study to date remain on therapy and 90% (43/48) of the evaluable patients have exceeded the approximately two-month historical survival rate. Of the 48 evaluable patients, 23 (48%) had extremely advanced disease upon enrollment (i.e. had progressed after three to six prior lines of therapy) and, of these patients, 20 out of 23 (87%) have exceeded historical survival rates. On the strength of this early data and significant unmet medical need, the company has submitted an amendment to increase enrollment in Cohort C.

“Patients with advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer who have failed all standards of care have very grave prognoses with few treatment options. This study was to explore if the Nant Cancer Vaccine could address this unmet need,” said Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Founder and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of ImmunityBio, Inc. “It is gratifying to note that patients in this study, who had progressed after up to six lines of prior therapy, have exceeded historical survival rates despite having very advanced pancreatic cancer upon enrollment.”