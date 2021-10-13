checkAd

ViacomCBS Enters Strategic NFT Partnership with RECUR

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) today announced a strategic partnership with leading non-fungible token (NFT) company RECUR to create a fan-focused platform that will bring the company’s iconic IP and cherished franchises that transcend generations to the space. Through this agreement, ViacomCBS and RECUR will create a unified environment where fans can buy, collect and trade NFTs as digital products and collectables across ViacomCBS' leading portfolio of consumer brands, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime Networks Inc.

Launching in the spring of 2022 and rooted in community building, this space will encourage peer-to-peer engagement and facilitate innovative ways for users to unlock new experiences.

“Fueled by beloved characters and iconic properties with multi-generational appeal, we are thrilled to accelerate our consumer products presence even further into the growing metaverse,” said Pam Kaufman, President, ViacomCBS Consumer Products. “In teaming up with RECUR to create an NFT platform dedicated to ViacomCBS IP, voracious collectors and first-time NFT buyers alike will find unique opportunities to own a piece of their favorite franchises.”

RECUR designs and develops on-chain experiences that allow individuals to buy, collect and resell NFTs as digital products and collectables. In an approach to reimagine the NFT market, RECUR has created a seamless process for brands to reach the widest-possible range of distribution.

“ViacomCBS is one of the first major media and entertainment companies to enter the metaverse in a significant way. We are so excited to welcome them into the ecosystem with this partnership. Our chain agnostic approach will provide fans the widest range of utility as well as unprecedented access to their favorite shows and franchises,” said Co-CEOs of RECUR, Trevor George and Zach Bruch.

Utilizing a chain-agnostic approach, all purchases on the forthcoming platform will accept most U.S. digital payments via credit card and debit card.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the television audience in the United States and one of the industry’s most extensive libraries of television and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR

About RECUR

Founded by crypto industry expert Zach Bruch and digital licensing industry pioneer Trevor George, RECUR is a technology company that designs and develops on-chain branded experiences that allow fans to buy, collect, and re-sell digital products and collectibles (NFTs). RECUR will be chain agnostic and is fundamentally changing the NFT market by creating and setting the standard for a decentralized recurring royalty, creating the widest distribution and reach for NFTs minted on their platform.

