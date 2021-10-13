Okta Advances Customer Identity with Auth0 and New Okta Features

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today will announce continued growth and advancements in both Okta’s and Auth0’s Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) offerings at the company’s annual Showcase event. Marking the first joint event since the Auth0 acquisition closed in May, the team will share their vision to jointly grow the CIAM market, and unveil new capabilities from Okta’s Customer Identity products, including Device Authorization Grant, Branding, and Custom Administrator Roles. The live-broadcasted event from company headquarters in San Francisco will commence at 9:30AM PT at okta.com/showcase.

The development time and continuous optimization required to deliver safe and superior digital experiences across devices and applications is increasingly burdensome and complex for companies in today’s marketplaces. It requires customization per application, specific coding, and additional security measures to protect against the evolving threat environment. The risk of security and deterioration of the end user experience is a key challenge. Identity is the common foundation on which organizations can build both secure and frictionless experiences. A new era of identity-first security has emerged as a result and is driving demand for CIAM. Early adopters of CIAM now have a distinct competitive edge.