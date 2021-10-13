Okta Unveils Updated Availability for Okta Workflows as New Standalone Offering with Expanded Capabilities

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:Okta), the leading independent identity provider, today announced the availability of Okta Workflows as a standalone offering for all customers. Okta Workflows now addresses a broadened set of identity automation use cases beyond Lifecycle Management capabilities, including advanced security orchestration and DevOps. New pre-built Connectors and pre-configured Templates, in addition to a new no cost option for up to five flows, enables customers to realize the benefits of Okta Workflows more quickly across Workforce and Customer Identity use cases. With Okta Workflows serving as the extensibility toolkit for coders and non-coders alike, anyone can build and innovate with Okta.

Okta Workflows automates complex identity-centric business processes for many of the world’s leading brands. Customers can now harness the power of identity to solve security, productivity, and user experience challenges more so than ever and choose from varied development styles from low-code to no-code. Notably, Sonos, Slack, Intercom, and Moody’s all achieved greater scalability, accelerated time to value, increased operational efficiency, and elevated customer-facing experiences using Okta Workflows. Now any customer can leverage the power of Okta Workflows to solve any identity use case from provisioning and security to customer privacy and more. Customers can get started at no cost with the option to upgrade after five flows.

“Moody’s is a leading provider of financial analysis software and services that helps millions of people and investors make better decisions,” said George Kurian, SVP of Cybersecurity, Moody’s. “In our industry, regulation is mission-critical and Okta is central in helping us meet our security goals and solve key business and IT complexity challenges. With Okta Workflows, we can easily orchestrate complex identity processes with customized workflows on a product basis, increasing our business agility and strengthening our overall security posture. We save time, money, and lower our overall risk by using identity and automation to streamline critical processes.”