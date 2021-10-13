checkAd

MT Højgaard Holding Upwards adjustment of 2021 outlook and early 2022 forecast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 15:05  |  11   |   |   

MT Højgaard Holding upgrades the 2021 outlook. A preliminary forecast for 2022 indicates significant revenue growth with a profit margin around 3.5% before special items and special amortisation.

Updated 2021 outlook

MT Højgaard Holding lifts the outlook for 2021 due to increasing activity and improved capacity utilisation in the Danish business units. Order intake remains positive, and visibility has increased for the timetable for start-up of new construction projects and timing of project sales.

The 2021 outlook is thus upgraded as follows:

• Revenue is now expected to reach around DKK 7.1 billion (previous outlook: ~DKK 6.8 billion), corresponding to 19% growth compared to 2020.
• Operating profit before special items and special amortisation is now expected to reach around DKK 185 million (previous outlook: ~DKK 160 million), corresponding to 50% growth compared to 2020.

The outlook may still be affected by acquisitions or divestments of companies and activities. Reference is made to the description of assumptions in the Q2 interim report 2021.

Preliminary results forecast for 2022

The initial financial target for the 3-year strategy Sustainable>22 was to increase the profit margin before special items and special amortisation to 4% in 2022. Based on a largely unchanged revenue level compared to 2020 (DKK 6 billion), this would correspond to an operating profit of around DKK 240 million.

According to an early forecast, MT Højgaard Holding is now expected to generate revenue of more than DKK 8 billion and an operating profit around DKK 280 million in 2022.

It is emphasised that the early forecast for 2022 is subject to uncertainty. The 2022 outlook will be specified in February 2022 in the 2021 annual report.

CEO Morten Hansen says: ”Our strategy execution is ahead of plan on a number of areas. Operations and earnings continuously improve, which is confirmed by the upwards adjustment of 2021 guidance and the preliminary forecast for 2022. We have also come far in shaping the future MT Højgaard Holding through acquisitions and divestments. But several fundamental assumptions have changed since we launched the strategy in February 2020, and we have decided to take a more conservative approach to project valuation.”

Further information:
CEO Morten Hansen and CFO Martin Solberg can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MT Højgaard Holding Upwards adjustment of 2021 outlook and early 2022 forecast MT Højgaard Holding upgrades the 2021 outlook. A preliminary forecast for 2022 indicates significant revenue growth with a profit margin around 3.5% before special items and special amortisation. Updated 2021 outlookMT Højgaard Holding lifts the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Chart Industries, Inc. SES Cryogenic Carbon Capture Technology Selected for Funding from the U.S. ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...