TotalEnergies Starts Floating Offshore Wind Joint Venture in United States

Autor: PLX AI
13.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Simply Blue Group started a joint venture, TotalEnergies SBE US, to unlock the vast potential for floating offshore wind projects in the United States.TotalEnergies has over 6 GW of offshore wind in development around …

  • (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Simply Blue Group started a joint venture, TotalEnergies SBE US, to unlock the vast potential for floating offshore wind projects in the United States.
  • TotalEnergies has over 6 GW of offshore wind in development around the globe, of which over 40% is comprised of floating offshore wind including over 2 GW of floating wind projects in South Korea
  • Simply Blue Group has more than 3.2 GW of offshore wind in development off Ireland and the UK
