TotalEnergies Starts Floating Offshore Wind Joint Venture in United States Autor: PLX AI | 13.10.2021, 15:03 | | 24 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 15:03 | (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Simply Blue Group started a joint venture, TotalEnergies SBE US, to unlock the vast potential for floating offshore wind projects in the United States.

TotalEnergies has over 6 GW of offshore wind in development around the globe, of which over 40% is comprised of floating offshore wind including over 2 GW of floating wind projects in South Korea

