TotalEnergies Starts Floating Offshore Wind Joint Venture in United States
- (PLX AI) – TotalEnergies and Simply Blue Group started a joint venture, TotalEnergies SBE US, to unlock the vast potential for floating offshore wind projects in the United States.
- TotalEnergies has over 6 GW of offshore wind in development around the globe, of which over 40% is comprised of floating offshore wind including over 2 GW of floating wind projects in South Korea
- Simply Blue Group has more than 3.2 GW of offshore wind in development off Ireland and the UK
