Mindtree Reports Strong All-Round Performance in Q2 FY22

Bangalore, India and Warren, N.j. (ots/PRNewswire) - Revenues up 12.7%

sequentially; YoY revenue growth highest for a quarter in a decade



Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital

transformation company, announced its consolidated results today for the second

quarter ended September 30, 2021, as approved by its Board of directors.



"We are pleased to report yet another outstanding quarter of all-round

performance," said Debashis Chatterjee , Chief Executive Officer and Managing

Director, Mindtree . "Our revenues in the second quarter were $350.1 million, up

12.7% sequentially and 34.1% year-over-year, which was our highest YoY growth

for a quarter in a decade. We maintained EBITDA margin at 20.5% while making

aggressive investments in further expanding our domain, digital and leadership

capabilities, geographic footprint, and hyperscaler partnerships. The

broad-based momentum and growth outlook across all verticals, service lines and

geographies attest to our operational rigor and sharp focus on being a trusted

business transformation partner to our clients. Thanks to the disciplined

execution of our strategy, and the dedication of Mindtree Minds, we are

well-positioned to capitalize on the strong demand environment and deliver

profitable, industry-leading growth in FY22."









Quarter ended September 30, 2021



- In USD:





- Revenue was $350.1 million (growth of 12.7% q-o-q / 34.1% y-o-y)

Net profit was $54.0 million (growth of 16.0% q-o-q / 57.3% y-o-y)

- In INR:





- Revenue was INR25,862 million (growth of 12.9% q-o-q / 34.3 %

y-o-y) Net profit was INR3,989 million (growth of 16.2% q-o-q /

57.2 % y-o-y)



Other highlights:



- Clients:





- 263 active clients as of September 30, 2021 $5 million+ clients

grew by 3, total 50 $10 million+ clients grew by 5, total 30

- People:





- 29,732 Mindtree Minds as of September 30, 2021 Trailing 12 months

attrition was 17.7%

- Some of the key deals won in Q2:





- A leading European producer of dairy and farming machinery awarded

Mindtree a multiyear contract to transform, implement, and support

digital workplace services across the globe. A leading insurance

and investment organization selected Mindtree and Duck Creek to

drive core transformation and rollout covering a range of products

across the US, Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. A

leading global technology company selected Mindtree to envision

and execute a strategic data modernization program. One of the

world's largest airlines selected Mindtree as their enterprise

assurance partner under a multiyear deal to accelerate

time-to-market and significantly reduce the total cost of Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



