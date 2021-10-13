checkAd

Mindtree Reports Strong All-Round Performance in Q2 FY22

Bangalore, India and Warren, N.j. (ots/PRNewswire) - Revenues up 12.7%
sequentially; YoY revenue growth highest for a quarter in a decade

Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital
transformation company, announced its consolidated results today for the second
quarter ended September 30, 2021, as approved by its Board of directors.

"We are pleased to report yet another outstanding quarter of all-round
performance," said Debashis Chatterjee , Chief Executive Officer and Managing
Director, Mindtree . "Our revenues in the second quarter were $350.1 million, up
12.7% sequentially and 34.1% year-over-year, which was our highest YoY growth
for a quarter in a decade. We maintained EBITDA margin at 20.5% while making
aggressive investments in further expanding our domain, digital and leadership
capabilities, geographic footprint, and hyperscaler partnerships. The
broad-based momentum and growth outlook across all verticals, service lines and
geographies attest to our operational rigor and sharp focus on being a trusted
business transformation partner to our clients. Thanks to the disciplined
execution of our strategy, and the dedication of Mindtree Minds, we are
well-positioned to capitalize on the strong demand environment and deliver
profitable, industry-leading growth in FY22."

Key financial highlights:

Quarter ended September 30, 2021

- In USD:


- Revenue was $350.1 million (growth of 12.7% q-o-q / 34.1% y-o-y)
Net profit was $54.0 million (growth of 16.0% q-o-q / 57.3% y-o-y)
- In INR:


- Revenue was INR25,862 million (growth of 12.9% q-o-q / 34.3 %
y-o-y) Net profit was INR3,989 million (growth of 16.2% q-o-q /
57.2 % y-o-y)

Other highlights:

- Clients:


- 263 active clients as of September 30, 2021 $5 million+ clients
grew by 3, total 50 $10 million+ clients grew by 5, total 30
- People:


- 29,732 Mindtree Minds as of September 30, 2021 Trailing 12 months
attrition was 17.7%
- Some of the key deals won in Q2:


- A leading European producer of dairy and farming machinery awarded
Mindtree a multiyear contract to transform, implement, and support
digital workplace services across the globe. A leading insurance
and investment organization selected Mindtree and Duck Creek to
drive core transformation and rollout covering a range of products
across the US, Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. A
leading global technology company selected Mindtree to envision
and execute a strategic data modernization program. One of the
world's largest airlines selected Mindtree as their enterprise
assurance partner under a multiyear deal to accelerate
time-to-market and significantly reduce the total cost of
Disclaimer

