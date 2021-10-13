Amplitude to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast on November 9, 2021

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL), a pioneer in digital optimization, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Amplitude will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 PM PT to discuss its financial results and provide its financial outlook for the remainder of the year.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Amplitude’s website at investors.amplitude.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website a few hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a pioneer in digital optimization. It has more than 1,200 paying customers, including 26 of the Fortune 100.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005282/en/