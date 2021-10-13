checkAd

Houston Food Bank Receives Crucial Assistance from Amazon Through Delivery and Logistics Support Of Hundreds of Thousands of Meals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

In partnership with Amazon, Houston Food Bank is delivering hope to the local community in the form of much-needed meals and nourishment delivered directly to the doorsteps of vulnerable Houstonians in need. Since Amazon established its Community Delivery program with Houston Food Bank in May 2020, the company has now delivered more than 500,000 meals to vulnerable families, children, and senior citizens in Greater Houston area. In addition, Houston Food Bank received logistical support from Amazon’s Houston fulfillment center, which helped package boxes of food equivalent to more than 450,000 meals.

“One of the biggest lessons learned during the pandemic, especially for essential organizations/workers and those on the frontlines, is the importance of partnerships and working together for the greater good,” says Brian Greene, president and CEO of Houston Food Bank, the largest food bank in the nation in distribution. “For organizations like Houston Food Bank, who experienced never-before-seen demand for assistance coupled with increased restrictions, a drop in volunteer workforce, and strict health and safety protocols, these partnerships were crucial to getting the monumental task done. Amazon has made – and continues to make – a huge impact. They saw a need then made a commitment and a plan to make a difference in the local communities where their employees live and work.”

Amazon’s Houston fulfillment center took the local partnership one step further by doing what Amazon does best – packing and shipping product. After walking the Houston Food Bank’s main warehouse facility with its leadership team, Amazon saw a way to help utilize its own warehouse capacity and volunteer employees to ease some logistics burden from the food bank.

For this new initiative, non-perishable products are delivered from Houston Food Bank to Amazon’s Houston fulfillment center where Amazon volunteers unload, sort, and repack food items and individual meals into boxes and re-palletize, then deliver the pallets (55 cases per pallet) back to the Houston Food Bank’s main warehouse for easy and efficient distribution to the community. Over the last six months, this new initiative has helped to produce over 600,000 pounds of food, equivalent to more than 450,000 meals packaged by Amazon’s team.

