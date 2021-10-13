checkAd

SentinelOne Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

13.10.2021, 15:00   

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that the company has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. The designation recognizes SentinelOne’s deep technical expertise and proven customer success protecting user endpoints and securing cloud adoption. As an AWS Partner, SentinelOne is committed to working closely with AWS customers to secure their cloud estates from the evolving threat landscape.

The competency designation differentiates SentinelOne as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software designed to help enterprises adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive this designation, AWS Partners must show that multiple customers have validated their technology for the specific competency, possess deep AWS expertise with a well-architected infrastructure, and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Our team has worked hard to defend AWS customers from the risks of the evolving threat landscape, and we're proud to receive the AWS Security Competency designation,” said Guy Gertner, Vice President of Product Management at SentinelOne. “AWS delivers outstanding value to its customers, and it’s critical that its Partners meet this same standard. We look forward to further deepening our relationship with AWS, delivering unmatched autonomous prevention, detection, and response via solutions that enable and secure business for our mutual customers.”

Hosted in global AWS regions including AWS GovCloud (US), SentinelOne agents deliver AI-driven runtime protection, detection, and response at machine speed across an entire hybrid cloud estate. With a single resource-efficient agent, SentinelOne protects servers in Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and container services like Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon EKS Anywhere, Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) and Amazon ECS Anywhere.

Other elements of the SentinelOne and AWS relationship include:

  • The cloud-native SentinelOne Singularity Platform is powered by AWS, leveraging AWS services to deliver scalability, uptime and performance.
  • SentinelOne is available in AWS Marketplace, simplifying procurement of cloud-ready security solutions
  • SentinelOne is an AWS Public Sector Partner, recognized for solutions and experience across government, space, education, and nonprofits

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for businesses of all sizes, from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify and trust Consulting and APN Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

SentinelOne is available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on the SentinelOne on AWS, visit www.sentinelone.com/sentinelone-for-aws.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

