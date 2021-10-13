Energy Transfer Announces Earnings Release and Earnings Call Dates

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced that it plans to release earnings for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after the market closes.

The company will also conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss quarterly results and provide a company update. The conference call will be broadcast live via an internet webcast, which can be accessed on Energy Transfer’s website at energytransfer.com. The call will also be available for replay on Energy Transfer’s website for a limited time.