checkAd

Cheers! Uber Completes Acquisition of Drizly

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Drizly and that the two companies will begin integrating their complementary delivery apps and services. The purchase consideration was approximately $1.1 billion, consisting of approximately 18.7 million newly issued shares of Uber common stock plus cash.

To “toast” to this milestone, Uber and Drizly are offering $5 off purchases made on Drizly through this Sunday, October 17, with the promo code PAIR at checkout.**

Drizly is the leading on-demand alcohol marketplace in North America, available and designed to be fully compliant with local regulations in more than 1,600 cities across 33 US states. Drizly works with thousands of local retailers to provide consumers with an unmatched shopping experience and the largest selection of beer, wine, and spirits.

Drizly is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber. Over the coming months, Drizly’s marketplace will be featured within the Uber Eats app, while also maintaining a separate Drizly app and web experience.

“Uber Eats and Drizly are truly the perfect pairing,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. “As we invest in expanded offerings in our delivery business—from grocery and convenience stores to a wide variety of retailers—alcohol remains a key driver of demand from consumers in the US. On the Uber Eats app searches for alcohol items have spiked by 200% in the last year alone. By joining forces with Cory’s talented team, we can accelerate our shared trajectory by introducing Drizly to Uber consumers and expanding its geographic presence in the years ahead.”

"I'm incredibly proud of the team at Drizly for all the work that's gotten us here today. We've spent the last few years building the infrastructure to bring this category online," said Cory Rellas, CEO of Drizly. "Today is the start of another chapter and we couldn't be more excited about becoming a part of the Uber family. With their platform, technology, scale, and expertise, we will accelerate our mission of becoming the go to place for alcohol – anytime, anywhere, for any occasion. We look forward to the journey ahead in continuing to create the consumer experience we all deserve in beverage alcohol. We hope you'll join us in celebrating."

Seite 1 von 3
Uber Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cheers! Uber Completes Acquisition of Drizly Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Drizly and that the two companies will begin integrating their complementary delivery apps and services. The purchase consideration was approximately $1.1 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
CrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Uber Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21HeavytraderZ: Uber mit starkem Momentum - Fahrdienste im Fokus
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
07.10.21LYNX: Uber: Kursexplosion noch diese Woche?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
26.09.21Märkte: Mythos Disruption
Markus Richert | Kommentare
22.09.21Söllners Hot Stock Report: Uber, Bitcoin, Lufthansa, Commerzbank, Quantumscape, SDI, VW, Plug Power, Tesla
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
21.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Wenig Bewegung nach schwachem Wochenstart
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.09.21Aktien New York: Schwerfällige Erholung nach schwachem Wochenstart
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Leicht erholt nach schwachem Wochenstart
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.09.21Royal Dutch Shell, ConocoPhillips, Total, Twitter, Uber - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
21.09.21Uber rechnet mit erstem operativen Gewinn im Kerngeschäft
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten