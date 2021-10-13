checkAd

Hawkins, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on October 27, 2021

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) announced today that it expects to release its financial results for its second quarter ended September 26, 2021 after the market closes on October 27, 2021 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.
 

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers.  Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 45 facilities in 23 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications.  Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees.  For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors. 


