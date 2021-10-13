checkAd

Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTCPK: DREM) retains Century 21 Action Plus Realty as Preferred Real Estate Agent for Marketing and Sales

Company also signs term sheet to fund Berkeley Terrace 70-unit townhome project

FORKED RIVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Dream Homes & Development Corporation (OTC PINK:DREM) (also known as "DHDC"), announces that it has retained the #1 Century 21 firm in New Jersey, Action Plus Realty, to consult, market and sell its townhomes and single family homes. Additionally, DHDC signed a term sheet with Ocean First Bank for its planned 70-unit townhome project named Berkeley Terrace. Tom Hogan, President of Action Plus, was responsible for introducing Ocean First Bank.

Action Plus (www.actionplusrealty.com) has eight office locations and over 275 sales professionals equipped with the best resources, mass and local advertising, and on-going training programs to enhance their knowledge of the latest real estate, industry and financial services available. The office locations include Freehold, Monroe, Cream Ridge, Jackson, Toms River, Forked River, and Manahawkin. Action Plus notes that its unique and innovative customer service center allows it to provide outstanding customer service and value to both sellers and purchasers alike.

The closing to acquire the Berkeley Terrace property occurred on June 29, 2021. Dream Homes & Development now has a term sheet with a permanent lender for development and construction financing. DHDC will soon begin infrastructure work on the property, and start a pre-sales program. The first closings are scheduled to occur in late spring of 2022.

DHDC President and CEO Vince Simonelli stated, "Tom Hogan has been instrumental in our general strategy, funding resources, and will be very helpful in pricing our properties. I'm pleased to call Tom a valuable business partner as we navigate the wonderful challeges of real estate development and sales."

Tom Hogan, President of Action Plus stated, "I find Vince Simonelli of DHDC to be among the most knowledgable and capable people I have ever met in this industry. We look forward to a long and profitable business relationship. For those that want to read more about our assessment of the planned 70-unit market-rate single-family townhome development in Berkeley Township, Ocean County, NJ, see our comments included under Broker Letter below."

Broker Letter and Overview of Berkeley Terrace (70 units)

Ocean County has been, and continues to be, the beneficiary of a mass migration south out of New York City as well as northern NJ urban, suburban and exurban centers. This migration began in 2020 as people fled densely populated areas based upon concerns surrounding the Covid-19 virus and, subsequently, safety concerns after the civil unrest experienced in the summer of 2020. Increasingly the overhaul to corporate work structures, and how and where people work and commute, has continued to drive this southern shift as people seek "more house" for lower investment, and more beneficial property taxes.

