PPK Investment Group, Inc. and MJ Harvest, Inc. Execute Final Agreement to Acquire a Minority Ownership Interest in WDSY, LLC (Weedsy) and a Brand Development Agreement for Weedsy Branded Products

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 15:15  |  14   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. ("MJHI") (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today that MJHI and its portfolio company PPK Investment Group, Inc. ("PPK") executed a final binding agreement to acquire 10% of WDSY, LLC ("Weedsy"), …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. ("MJHI") (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today that MJHI and its portfolio company PPK Investment Group, Inc. ("PPK") executed a final binding agreement to acquire 10% of WDSY, LLC ("Weedsy"), a cannabis brand in California currently sold in over 50 dispensaries. As part of the agreement, MJHI and PPK have also signed a brand development agreement with Weedsy. The initial term of the brand development agreement is 5 years and is automatically renewable for additional five-year terms unless terminated by us or unless terminated by Weedsy if we fail to meet certain performance objectives. Weedsy sells pre-rolled branded cannabis products packed with organic cannabis flower, kief and THC distillate throughout California.

Pursuant to the binding agreement and effective as of the date of this press release, MJ Harvest has acquired 10% of Weedsy. The price for the first tranche is $200,000 payable in shares valued at the closing price of the shares on the OTCQB on October 8, 2021. The second tranche, which is an earnout amount pursuant to the expected growth of Weedsy, will be paid in shares no later than the two-year anniversary of the execution of the agreement. The amount of the second tranche will be calculated as 10% of 1X (one times) Weedsy 12-month trailing broad channel product sales generated by licensed distributors in all states, less the initial payment of $200,000. The second tranche's terms reflect the expected growth of Weedsy products over the next 2 years.

MJHI and PPK will work in conjunction with Weedsy to develop Weedsy product lines on an exclusive basis in Oklahoma and South Dakota. Under the terms of the signed agreement, Weedsy will provide PPK and MJHI with product formulations, manufacturing specifications, promotion, advertising methods and package design. Both sides agree that PPK has certain expertise in manufacturing and production. MJHI/PPK have agreed to fully cooperate with WEEDSY to allow access for WEEDSY personnel to its facilities and personnel from time to time for training purposes and shall reasonably assist WEEDSY in its facilities in Oklahoma and South Dakota for the purposes of training Weedsy's personnel. Development of new Weedsy products will be the responsibility of Weedsy and both parties will work together to maintain best manufacturing processes. The territory of the agreement may be expanded from time to time beyond the States of Oklahoma and South Dakota pursuant to mutual agreement by the parties.

