MeridianLink Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 15:05  |  12   |   |   

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, with a conference call and webcast to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

MeridianLink Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

  • Date: Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
  • Conference Call: (877) 284-4396 from the United States and Canada or (873) 415-0298 International with Conference ID 1728237
  • Webcast: ir.meridianlink.com; replay will also be archived on this website
  • Telephone Replay: (800) 585-8367 from the United States and Canada or (416) 621-4642 International with Conference ID 1728237; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

Wertpapier


