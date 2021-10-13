checkAd

Disguise Delivers Inclusivity This Halloween With Expanded Range of Licensed Wheelchair Cover Sets and Adaptive Costumes!

Disguise, Inc., the Halloween costume division of leading toy manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), has launched an all new and comprehensive line of licensed wheelchair cover sets and accessible costumes for Halloween 2021. The costume maker was the first to launch a licensed range of adaptive wheelchair covers globally in 2020 with great success and has expanded the range to now include adaptive jumpsuits and dresses in addition to the wheelchair wraps that are available in 6 new popular brands.

Disguise Batman Adaptive Wheelchair Cover Costume (Photo: Business Wire)

This amazing line available in stores and online in the U.S. includes costumes and wheelchair covers inspired by Poppy from Dreamwork Animation’s Trolls World Tour, Chase from Paw Patrol: The Movie, Transformers Bumblebee and Batman and the Batmobile.

These costumes are thoughtfully designed to be worn by children with an array of needs, providing accessible options like detachable capes, opening at the waist for a feeding tube and a long opening in the back for easy dressing. Disguise also added hook and loop closures at the arm sleeve, abdominal, and pant inseam openings to the jumpsuits and dresses to make it easy to put on and take off.

The wheelchair covers fit most wheelchairs and are made of firm felt and feature full printed character artwork. Each cover comes with supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability and several long self-stick fabric strips to help keep the pieces in place.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the way these turned out. With consistent positive feedback from parents and caregivers on these costumes, we look forward to expanding the range of this line into 2022,” said Tara Hefter, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. “All of our many licensors have professed interest in developing into this market and we are excited to reveal our fully global 2022 line soon.”

Costume images, video and product details including pricing can be found here.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co, X-Power, Disguise, Moose Mountain, Maui, Kids Only!; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

2021 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

