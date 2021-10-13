Xponential Fitness, Inc. Acquires Tenth Brand, Body Fit Training, to Deliver Functional Training & Strength-Based Programs

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (“Xponential” or “the Company”), a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, announced that effective today it has acquired Body Fit Training (“BFT”), an Australia-based fitness franchisor for a total of $44 million in a combination of cash on the balance sheet and debt from its existing senior secured loan facility. The acquisition is anticipated to be immediately accretive on an EBITDA margin basis. In connection with the transaction, Xponential acquired all of the intellectual property of BFT. Upon close, Xponential is also expected to enter into a Master Franchise Agreement with the BFT founders to provide support to all of its nearly 130 franchised studios across Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, as well as an additional over 150 BFT studios previously sold and contractually obligated to open across the Asia Pacific region within the next 12 months. Xponential will also be directly servicing BFT studios in the United States and Canada.

Founded in 2017 in Melbourne, Australia, BFT offers community-based 50-minute functional, high-energy strength, cardio, and conditioning-based classes across 13 workout programs, each designed to achieve the unique health goals of its members. BFT uses scientifically proven training techniques aimed at reducing fat and creating lean muscle through a variety of training sessions overseen by highly accredited coaches in a dynamic group environment. In 2020, BFT received the APAC (Asia-Pacific) Franchise of the Year Award, recognizing its continued strong growth during 2020 despite national lockdowns.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of our tenth brand with our acquisition of BFT,” said Anthony Geisler, Chief Executive Officer of Xponential Fitness, Inc. “Xponential has a proven history of seamlessly integrating brands into our platform. BFT expands our portfolio of boutique fitness offerings in a way that is highly complementary to our existing modalities. As with each of our current brands, we will leverage the Xponential Playbook to provide BFT robust franchisee support and access to best practices to generate synergies across our entire portfolio. We see significant opportunities to expand BFT’s existing studio base both in the U.S. and internationally and look forward to the brand’s continued success.”