checkAd

GasLog Ltd. Announces Sale and Leaseback of GasLog Salem

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 15:15  |  21   |   |   

Hamilton, Bermuda, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog” or “Company”) today announced the completion of the sale of GasLog Salem to a wholly owned subsidiary of China Development Bank Leasing (“CDBL”) for $128 million, releasing approximately $22 million of incremental liquidity. Concurrent with the sale, GasLog will bareboat charter-in the vessel from CDBL for a period of 5 years, ending in October 2026, with no obligation to purchase the vessel at the end of the lease.

The GasLog Salem is a 155,000 cubic meter LNG carrier with tri-fuel diesel electric propulsion built in 2015. The vessel is currently on charter to Clearlake Shipping Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Gunvor Group Ltd. until March 2022.

Contacts: 

Joseph Nelson 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone: +1 212-223-0643 

Email: ir@gaslogltd.com 

About GasLog 

GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog’s consolidated fleet consists of 35 LNG carriers. Of these vessels, 16 are owned by GasLog, four have been sold and leased back by GasLog under long-term bareboat charters and the remaining 15 LNG carriers are owned or chartered-in by the Company’s subsidiary, GasLog Partners.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GasLog Ltd. Announces Sale and Leaseback of GasLog Salem Hamilton, Bermuda, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog” or “Company”) today announced the completion of the sale of GasLog Salem to a wholly owned subsidiary of China Development Bank Leasing (“CDBL”) for $128 million, releasing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
WSGF – Vaycaychella Streamlines Onboarding New Vaycaychella App Users
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...